Man with autism robbed, stranded by ‘friends’ in Ala. gets help home from law enforcement

A sergeant from the Morgan County (Ala.) Sheriff's Office picked up Willinaus Bolin, stranded 600 miles from home, and made arrangements with a lieutenant with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office to help get him back to Indiana.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Several law enforcement agencies worked together to help a man with autism return home after being robbed and stranded at a gas station 600 miles away.

Willinaus Bolin, 23, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was on the way to Florida with some “friends” when they physically pushed him out of the car and robbed him at a gas station in Montgomery, Alabama, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

“They allegedly took advantage of him for the money that he had worked to earn for several days mowing yards,” the sheriff’s office posted in a statement Monday on Facebook.

Bolin was left behind with no phone or money to get home.

Officers with the Montgomery Police Department were the first to help Bolin.

He explained to the officers that his father was killed in 9/11 and his mother is diabetic and disabled with only having one leg.

The officer took Bolin to a Waffle House in Vestavia Hills, where they contacted local law enforcement.

Officers with the Vestavia Hills Police Department tried to get Bolin a bus ticket and flight home, but none were available.

Instead, they drove him to Fultondale Police Department, sparking “a chain reaction of kindness.”

An officer with the Fultondale Police Department took Bolin to the Cullman County Sheriff Deputy, who then got him something to eat.

Then, a sergeant from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office picked up Bolin and made arrangements with a lieutenant with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office to connect at the Huntsville-Browns Ferry exit on I-65.

The sergeant gave Bolin $20 and wished him well on his journey home.

