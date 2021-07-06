East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin 12U All-Stars shut out Bastrop to open sectional tournament

Lufkin All-Stars (KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) -The bats of the Lufkin “majors” All-Stars finally woke up in the opening game of the Texas East Section I tournament.

The team beat Bastrop 10-0 in 5 innings on Monday night. The 10 runs was double what the team scored in their two district tournament games. The game started with a grand slam in the first by Rhyder Albritton. The team would put up two more runs in the second, 2 additional runs in the third and one run in both the fourth and fifth innings. The winning run was an RBI off of a triple by Marcus Johnson.

Pitchers Ceylan Williams and Hardy Brown combined for the shurout.

The team will now advance to the winner’s bracket of the double elimination tournament. They will play at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night against Western Hills Little League. The game will be at the Northwest Little League complex in Austin.

