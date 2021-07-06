Longview World of Wonders to create new exhibit on WWII-era railcar

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A World War 2-era railcar will soon become the site of a new exhibit at the Longview World of Wonders.

The railcar was donated and once work is done, it will feature interactive exhibits about train and railcar safety.

The railcar looks like a stage, but that is because the wheels had to be taken off as they could damage the floor. A plaque on the car says it was once property of the Department of the U.S. Army.

LTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview World of Wonders Sara McKinley about the upcoming exhibit.

