Longview man gets probation in accidental shooting death

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man has been sentenced to one year of probation after reaching a plea agreement on a charge of making a firearm available to a child causing death.

David Russell Stice, 60, was arrested for the offense last September. The incident occurred August 9 in the 200 block of Whatley Road in Longview.

Longview officers responded to a call of a shooting and found a 10-year-old child with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to a hospital where he later died. Stice was sentenced in the County Court at Law 1 in the Gregg County Courthouse.

