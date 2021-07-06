East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview man gets probation in accidental shooting death

David Russell Stice
David Russell Stice((Source: Longview Police))
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man has been sentenced to one year of probation after reaching a plea agreement on a charge of making a firearm available to a child causing death.

David Russell Stice, 60, was arrested for the offense last September. The incident occurred August 9 in the 200 block of Whatley Road in Longview.

Longview officers responded to a call of a shooting and found a 10-year-old child with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to a hospital where he later died. Stice was sentenced in the County Court at Law 1 in the Gregg County Courthouse.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in Rusk County early Sunday...
6 people injured in 2-vehicle wreck on US 259 in Rusk County
Fiber Cable repair
Car wreck takes out Internet in Bullard, Flint, Tyler
Mallory Fuller, Miss Texas 2021
Tyler resident Mallory Fuller crowned Miss Texas 2021
Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, of Henderson, was reported last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.
Henderson police seek assistance locating runaway teen

Latest News

Five COVID-19 Strategies 7/6/21
New Biden COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy - 5 Steps
Survey finds Abbott, McConaughey neck in neck in Texas
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Emery McCuin was last seen Thursday in the 3100 block of Park Center Dr. in Tyler.
Tyler police seek help locating missing man