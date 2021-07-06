East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Jacksonville man accused of killing another while playing with gun

Christopher Wansley (Source: Smith County Jail)
Christopher Wansley (Source: Smith County Jail)(Smith County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested a Jacksonville man accused of killing another man after accidentally shooting them in the chest.

Christopher Wansley, 17, is charged with manslaughter. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

According to the police report, three people were playing with a gun when Wansley “recklessly used the weapon and shot another 17 year old in the chest.”

Police responded to the apartment at 205 Chimney Rock Drive at 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to a Tyler hospital where he died.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in Rusk County early Sunday...
6 people injured in 2-vehicle wreck on US 259 in Rusk County
Mallory Fuller, Miss Texas 2021
Tyler resident Mallory Fuller crowned Miss Texas 2021
Analysts are saying that lumber prices are starting to come down. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Lumber prices in East Texas begin to ease down
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary

Latest News

Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, of Henderson, was reported last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.
Henderson police seek assistance locating runaway teen
A Saturday crash in Van Zandt County left 1 dead.
Saturday crash in Van Zandt County leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
Van Zandt County fatal crash.
Grand Saline man killed in single-vehicle crash Monday
A Lufkin group is continuing the "Cleaning Up My Hood 2021" movement. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Lufkin group continues ‘Cleaning Up My Hood 2021’ movement