Jacksonville man accused of killing another while playing with gun

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested a Jacksonville man accused of killing another man after accidentally shooting them in the chest.

Christopher Wansley, 17, is charged with manslaughter. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

According to the police report, three people were playing with a gun when Wansley “recklessly used the weapon and shot another 17 year old in the chest.”

Police responded to the apartment at 205 Chimney Rock Drive at 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to a Tyler hospital where he died.

