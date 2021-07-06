Henderson police seek assistance locating runaway teen

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.

Capt. James Dukes said they are looking for Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, who has been reported missing since Monday. Dukes confirmed this is being worked as a runaway case.

According to Dukes, Lexi’s mother last saw her around 2 p.m. Monday and by 6 p.m. had reported her missing.

Anyone with information as to Lexi’s whereabouts are asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512

