Henderson police seek assistance locating runaway teen

Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, of Henderson, was reported last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.

Capt. James Dukes said they are looking for Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, who has been reported missing since Monday. Dukes confirmed this is being worked as a runaway case.

According to Dukes, Lexi’s mother last saw her around 2 p.m. Monday and by 6 p.m. had reported her missing.

Anyone with information as to Lexi’s whereabouts are asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512

