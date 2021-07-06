Harrison County 911 service restored after Friday lightning strike

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County’s 911 service is back up and running.

On Friday, the Harrison County Courthouse was struck by lightning. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the incident knocked out the power and the county’s 911 dispatch was taken down as a result. Nearby 911 dispatchers handled emergency calls while technicians worked to restore power.

Harrison County’s 911 dispatch was back at in operation by 9 p.m. the same day. The Harrison County IT department is working on two computers that were affected by the the strike.

