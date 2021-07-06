East Texas Now Business Break
Harrison County 911 service restored after Friday lightning strike

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County’s 911 service is back up and running.

On Friday, the Harrison County Courthouse was struck by lightning. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the incident knocked out the power and the county’s 911 dispatch was taken down as a result. Nearby 911 dispatchers handled emergency calls while technicians worked to restore power.

Harrison County’s 911 dispatch was back at in operation by 9 p.m. the same day. The Harrison County IT department is working on two computers that were affected by the the strike.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

