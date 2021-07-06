East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Hit-and-run of woman lighting firework in street leaves her with severe injuries

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 21-year-old Lincoln woman is left with unanswered questions and severe injuries. Saturday night, a driver hit her, sent her flying across the street, and then took off from her northwest Lincoln neighborhood.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anybody,” said Emilia Graham, the woman who was hit.

Graham now needs constant help and attention from friends and loved ones. Even simple tasks like getting off the couch and walking outside require at least one person’s assistance.

“My partner has had to get me out of bed, in bed, sit down, use the restroom, shower, feed me,” Graham said. “I can’t really lift anything up, I can’t open anything.”

A neighbor’s security camera captured the crash, which happened right before 11 p.m. on July 3 during an annual party that Graham hosted.

Graham is seen leaning down to light off a firework. Within seconds a car speeds through the residential street. The direction it was traveling would also put it coming through an intersection with stop signs.

Dozens of Graham’s friends and family watched her get violently hit, thrown in the air, and land several feet away. Witnesses said Graham even put her hands out in front of her seconds before the car barreled into her, in an attempt to slow it down or brace for the impact.

“Did not stop,” said Adanya Hogan, a witness. “Went through the four way stop. Went around the fountain, hit Emilia and kept going straight. No brakes were pumped, no lights came on. They didn’t slow down, if anything they sped up after.”

Graham was left with a broken collar bone, a concussion, as well as dozens of scrapes and bruises that cover her body. The injuries to her face needed to be glued shut.

As of Monday night, the Lincoln Police Department said it doesn’t have any suspects.

“It could be somebody out of town, it could be somebody down the street,” said Jamie Graham, Emilia’s mother. “Just that if it was you or anybody in your family that it happened to, that you would feel the same way.”

The group said the suspect did leave some clues. On their way out of the neighborhood, it appears they scraped the side of another party-goers’ car that transferred paint and knocked off a mirror.

“You know I’m not mad at them or anything like that,” Graham said. “I just want to know why. There was a firework lit, they could have just waited or gone around the block and they just didn’t do anything like that.”

The hit and run has been reported to the police. If you recognize the vehicle in the video, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in Rusk County early Sunday...
6 people injured in 2-vehicle wreck on US 259 in Rusk County
Mallory Fuller, Miss Texas 2021
Tyler resident Mallory Fuller crowned Miss Texas 2021
Analysts are saying that lumber prices are starting to come down. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Lumber prices in East Texas begin to ease down
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary

Latest News

WWII-era railcar
Longview World of Wonders to create new exhibit on WWII-era railcar
WEBXTRA: Train exhibit
WEBXTRA: Train exhibit
Official seal, State of Texas Governor
Gov. Abbott appoints Jacksonville ISD police chief to Texas School Safety Center Board
Tyler Pipe
Tyler Pipe plans $35 million in improvements
Tristan Jackson, left, and Amber Jackson were reported as having been illegally taken into...
Reward offered for safe return of abducted Smith County children