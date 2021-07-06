Grand Saline man killed in single-vehicle crash Monday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon left a motorist dead near Grand Saline.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Transportation, at 5:15 p.m. Monday, DPS troopers responded to a crash on State Highway 110, approximately two miles south of the city of Grand Saline in Van Zandt County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2000 Nissan Frontier was traveling southbound on SH 110 when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway and traveled into the west ditch.

The driver, identified as Heleudad G. Lopez, of Grand Saline, overcorrected to the left and traveled across SH-110 and then into the east ditch. Heleudad attempted to steer back to the right when the vehicle began to roll. He was ejected and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

