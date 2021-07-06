Former Central baseball player helps sons create baseball glove business

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Curvezilla Gloves started off as a school project in Colorado for Connor McCroskey, but now it has grown into a real business.

Curvezilla gloves offers custom made high quality kipskin baseball gloves and uniforms. The company is ran by brothers Connor and Archer McCroskey with some help from their father Chris.

“My love for baseball started when I was in Lufkin playing tee ball at Morris Frank Park,” Chris said. “I then played on all-stars with Bud Maddux and then at Central for coach Jack Lee. Those two men along with my father working with me at home taught me about baseball which also had so many life lessons for me.”

McCroskey started his first business in college and then developed one American software company and one European software company. That entrepreneurship mindset is something he hoped to teach to his kids.

“In my business class I had to create a business with a business plan with where I was going to source my products and I decided to do baseball gloves and my dad aid let’s do it for real. That is how curvezilla began,” Connor said. “My teacher was amazed. she didn’t expect anything to come out of it. she was impressed by what our family did.”

With both the kids and dad at home due to the COVID shutdown, it seemed the perfect time for Chris to help make this plan a reality.

“When you are looking over the business plan and some of the homework you are like, ‘well that is not how this really works and that is not how this works in real life,” Chris said. “If we are going to do this then let’s do this for real. I had a friend that is a manufacturer that had been making gloves for some of the largest companies for the last 30 years. this was a great opportunity.”

McCroskey coaches two travel baseball teams with his children and their friends. He knows how expensive equipment can be. The hope of the family is to offer high quality products for a fraction of the price.

“If you get a custom kip leather glove from a big manufacturer you are looking at $400-$600 a glove,” Chris said. “What we wanted to do was bring high end custom gloves to kids playing all over the country. Our gloves are at $225 so we are more than half as expensive as the big boys.”

In the last six months the family has sold over 100 gloves and 1,000 uniforms.

“I think it is great to have someone there helping us out,” Archer said. “Our father didn’t have this. He got with his partner, and they just started a business with nothing.”

