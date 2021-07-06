East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

DA: No death penalty sought in death of woman found on I-80

A Texas man will not face a possible death penalty if he is convicted of first-degree murder in...
A Texas man will not face a possible death penalty if he is convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying of a woman whose body was found on Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania earlier this year.(ap newsroom)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Texas man will not face a possible death penalty if he is convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying of a woman whose body was found on Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania earlier this year.

PennLive.com reports that Union County District Attorney D. Peter Johnson officially ruled out the possibility of capital punishment Thursday in the case of 29-year-old Tracy Ray Rollins Jr. of Dallas.

Rollins is charged with homicide and abuse of corpse in the death of 47-year-old Rebecca Landrith, whose body was found Feb. 7 along an I-80 eastbound ramp.

He was arrested a few days later at a Connecticut truck stop.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in Rusk County early Sunday...
6 people injured in 2-vehicle wreck on US 259 in Rusk County
Mallory Fuller, Miss Texas 2021
Tyler resident Mallory Fuller crowned Miss Texas 2021
Analysts are saying that lumber prices are starting to come down. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Lumber prices in East Texas begin to ease down
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary

Latest News

WWII-era railcar
Longview World of Wonders to create new exhibit on WWII-era railcar
WEBXTRA: Train exhibit
WEBXTRA: Train exhibit
Official seal, State of Texas Governor
Gov. Abbott appoints Jacksonville ISD police chief to Texas School Safety Center Board
Tyler Pipe
Tyler Pipe plans $35 million in improvements
Tristan Jackson, left, and Amber Jackson were reported as having been illegally taken into...
Reward offered for safe return of abducted Smith County children