Car wreck takes out Internet in Bullard, Flint, Tyler

Fiber Cable repair
Fiber Cable repair((Source: KLTV))
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A car wreck has damaged a utility pole and cause Internet outages across the areas of Flint, Bullard and Tyler.

According to a Facebook post from Suddenlink, the pole has been replaced and techs are working to reconnect the fiber line.

Fiber Cable
Fiber Cable((Source: KLTV))

Estimated restoration time is 5 p.m. Tuesday.

We talked with a woman from Bullard who says her business has been affected by the outage. She says both their credit card system and phone system are down because of the outage. Her home’s internet has also been affected.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

