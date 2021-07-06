East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Andrews residents hold meeting to discuss possibility of high-level nuclear waste coming into county

(Kate Porter)
By Kate Porter
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Andrews County Commissioners discuss the possibility of moving high-level nuclear waste into the county with residents in a special meeting on Tuesday.

Dozens of people attended the meeting in person and even more took part through Zoom.

While some attendees just joined to listen, several people shared comments to the Commissioners Court about the idea of high-level nuclear waste coming to Andrews County.

Waste Control Specialists operates a nuclear waste facility in the county that currently stores low-level waste, including hospital gowns and rubber gloves.

Earlier this year, State Representative Brooks Landgraf said that WCS had proposed a plan to bring in high-level waste.

Members of the community voiced their concerns over the safety of storage and transportation of the waste to both residents and the environment.

“This is a bad idea. It’s not about money. It should be about the community. It should be about the kids, not the money. If it’s about the money, we’re doing the wrong thing.”

A representative from WCS also spoke at the meeting.

“The former president of the company, Rod Baltzer, said, ‘Yes, we have said we’re not going to do high-level. However, this is the situation that we’re in now. The state needs a solution. The U.S. needs a solution. But we’re not going to proceed if you guys tell us not to proceed’.”

The majority of people who spoke at the meeting said they were opposed to the notion of high-level nuclear waste in Andrews.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
Fiber Cable repair
Car wreck takes out Internet in Bullard, Flint, Tyler
Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, of Henderson, was reported last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.
Henderson police say runaway teen reunited with family
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in Rusk County early Sunday...
6 people injured in 2-vehicle wreck on US 259 in Rusk County
Mallory Fuller, Miss Texas 2021
Tyler resident Mallory Fuller crowned Miss Texas 2021

Latest News

Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, of Henderson, was reported last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.
Henderson police say runaway teen reunited with family
Four of eight apartment units were affected by a fire that broke out early Monday morning in...
Wood County apartment complex fire leaves 4 families without homes
Manuel Martinez, a field representative with the Texas Department of Agriculture, shared his...
Texas Dept. of Agriculture rep says beef, poultry, lumber commodities are viable
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 588 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Rusk County