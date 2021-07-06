East Texas Now Business Break
An “Off the Walls” summer art event for children

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This summer, the Tyler Museum of Art is holding “Off the Walls” pop-up events and activities for children.

The event on Tuesday was located at the Tyler Museum of Art itself from 10am to 12pm. There is one more event to go. The last event will be at at Downtown Tyler on the Square from 10am to 12pm on Thursday, July 8.

The events have educational crafts and activities. This year’s event is unique because it’s the first year the event series is happening in multiple locations to encourage engagement with more of the community.

