WEBXTRA: Raymond Caldwell Endowment Fund created to honor founder of Texas Shakespeare Festival

By Erin Wides
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday, the Raymond Caldwell Endowment Fund was announced to honor the founder and artistic director of the Texas Shakespeare Festival.

Caldwell retired in 2020, and the fund was created to honor his 35 years of hard work and dedication to the Texas Shakespeare Festival.

East Texas News’ Erins Wides will have more on the fund, how it helps theatre in East Texas, and the next steps later this evening.

