WEBXTRA: Raymond Caldwell Endowment Fund created to honor founder of Texas Shakespeare Festival

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday, the Raymond Caldwell Endowment Fund was announced to honor the founder and artistic director of the Texas Shakespeare Festival.

Caldwell retired in 2020, and the fund was created to honor his 35 years of hard work and dedication to the Texas Shakespeare Festival.

