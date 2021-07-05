East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler resident Mallory Fuller crowned Miss Texas 2021

Mallory Fuller, Miss Texas 2021
Mallory Fuller, Miss Texas 2021(KLTV)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - You won’t have to look beyond Tyler to find this year’s Miss Texas, as she’s probably here studying.

Mallory Fuller, who moved to Tyler in 2019 and is a full-time student with Baylor University’s online program for speech pathology, was crowned Miss Texas 2021 on Friday, June 25 in Richardson. Her previous pageant titles include being crowned Miss Colleyville in 2019.

Fuller said that, as she prepared for this year’s pageant, her focus was less on the competition and more about simply being the best version of herself.

“I was really focused on becoming the best version of Mallory that I could possibly be and not necessarily focusing on the competition itself, but becoming who I wanted to be if I was chosen to be Miss Texas,” Fuller said.

As each candidate in the Miss American organization prioritizes a social impact initiative focusing on a social issue they are passionate about, Fuller is using her year of service to focus on raising awareness for suicide prevention through the program she created: Mallory’s Mission.

“I lost one of my really good friends to suicide when I was in high school and so I immediately knew that that was something that I wanted to advocate for and spend my time in the Miss America organization really working towards teaching people about the warning signs of suicide, and what can be done, and really trying to make a difference and decrease the startling suicide statistics,” Fuller said.

She also wrote “Henry’s Happy Heart,” a children’s book that explains the importance of learning and taking care of mental health in the same ways people take care of their physical health. She said as Miss Texas she will read this book to children. Fuller is now preparing for Miss America in December focusing on growing to the best version of herself as Miss Texas rather than focusing on her competition.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in Rusk County early Sunday...
6 people injured in 2-vehicle wreck on US 259 in Rusk County
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary
Carthage police officers arrest driver after investigation of shooting incident turns into vehicle pursuit
Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
Analysts are saying that lumber prices are starting to come down. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Lumber prices in East Texas begin to ease down

Latest News

Jasper County authorities find body of missing man in wooded area off Hwy 63
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
On Monday, the Raymond Caldwell Endowment Fund was created to honor the founder and artistic...
WEBXTRA: Raymond Caldwell Endowment Fund created to honor founder of Texas Shakespeare Festival
WEBXTRA: Raymond Caldwell Endowment Fund TSF