Tyler resident Mallory Fuller crowned Miss Texas 2021

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - You won’t have to look beyond Tyler to find this year’s Miss Texas, as she’s probably here studying.

Mallory Fuller, who moved to Tyler in 2019 and is a full-time student with Baylor University’s online program for speech pathology, was crowned Miss Texas 2021 on Friday, June 25 in Richardson. Her previous pageant titles include being crowned Miss Colleyville in 2019.

Fuller said that, as she prepared for this year’s pageant, her focus was less on the competition and more about simply being the best version of herself.

“I was really focused on becoming the best version of Mallory that I could possibly be and not necessarily focusing on the competition itself, but becoming who I wanted to be if I was chosen to be Miss Texas,” Fuller said.

As each candidate in the Miss American organization prioritizes a social impact initiative focusing on a social issue they are passionate about, Fuller is using her year of service to focus on raising awareness for suicide prevention through the program she created: Mallory’s Mission.

“I lost one of my really good friends to suicide when I was in high school and so I immediately knew that that was something that I wanted to advocate for and spend my time in the Miss America organization really working towards teaching people about the warning signs of suicide, and what can be done, and really trying to make a difference and decrease the startling suicide statistics,” Fuller said.

She also wrote “Henry’s Happy Heart,” a children’s book that explains the importance of learning and taking care of mental health in the same ways people take care of their physical health. She said as Miss Texas she will read this book to children. Fuller is now preparing for Miss America in December focusing on growing to the best version of herself as Miss Texas rather than focusing on her competition.

