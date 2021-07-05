East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re waking up to some muggy upper 60s and lower 70s this morning with partly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and maybe a stray afternoon thundershower will be possible throughout the late morning and afternoon hours as highs warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Better shots at scattered showers and isolated thundershowers move back into the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. This rain will not be constant falling, rather it will be fairly scattered and on and off throughout each day, so it would be a good idea to just keep the umbrella close throughout the week. Rain will become a bit more spotty on Friday before picking back up in coverage and frequency this coming up weekend. East Texas remains drought free as we now enter the first full week of July, which truly is something to be grateful for. In addition to keeping the drought away, scattered rain and extra cloud cover will continue to keep our afternoon temperatures either at seasonal averages or even cooler than average over the next seven days. All we have to do is deal with the humidity and enjoy the forecast for what it is!

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary
Carthage police officers arrest driver after investigation of shooting incident turns into vehicle pursuit
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in Rusk County early Sunday...
6 people injured in 2-vehicle wreck on US 259 in Rusk County
Analysts are saying that lumber prices are starting to come down. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Lumber prices in East Texas begin to ease down

Latest News

Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips 7-4-21
Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips 7-4-21
Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips