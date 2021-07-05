Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures remain in the 80s for much of the evening hours, we should cool down into the upper 70s though by 10pm. A low chance for an isolated shower will be around through sunset, but most of the rain should end by 9 or 10pm at the latest. Overnight lows drop into the low 70s with partly cloudy skies. Highs for Tuesday in the low 90s, maybe upper 80s for some. A partly to mostly cloudy day, I think some will see sunshine tomorrow. There’s a 40% chance for showers but I think it will be very similar to today where most of us just see clouds and rain will be isolated.

Rain chances will stick around through the extended forecast, but I wouldn’t expect more than an inch and a quarter for most, maybe a few areas seeing heavier showers could get more. Along with above normal rain in the forecast, temperatures will be below normal this week. Highs not expected to be at or above normal for the entire seven-day period. The normal high for July 5 is 93°. Thankfully, this has not been a blazing hot summer and we’ve seen enough rain to hold off drought conditions.

