Lufkin police: Woman ran over adult daughter with car after argument

Pictured is Loreeka Dodd in a mug shot from a 2018 arrest. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
From the Lufkin Police Department

LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - Early this morning, Lufkin Police arrested a woman who ran over her adult daughter with a car.

Loreeka Dodd, 45, of Lufkin, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence. She remained in the Angelina County Jail on a $10,000 bond as of noon today.

At 1:13 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Shady Bend to a report of a woman who had been hit by a Chevy Impala following an argument with her mother.

Officers arrived on the scene to find 25-year-old Zena Lewis lying in the road, seriously injured. Dodd, Lewis’ mother, was still on the scene.

Witnesses said Dodd and Lewis had been arguing and when Dodd attempted to leave, Lewis followed her into the street. They said Dodd then hit Lewis with her vehicle.

Lewis was flown by helicopter to UT Health Tyler. As of noon, Lewis was listed in critical but stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

