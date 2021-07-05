East Texas Now Business Break
Jasper County authorities find body of missing man in wooded area off Hwy 63

By Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office found the body of a man who had been missing for about 10 days on July 1.

Chief Deputy Scott Duncan with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said Jerry Lee Jett, 69, had been reported missing. He said law enforcement agencies on the county and state level were involved in the search.

A Texas Parks and Wildlife Department K9 team also assisted in the search, Duncan said.

Duncan added that Jett had not been seen or heard from for about 10 days before his body was found in a wooded area off State Highway 63.

The JCSO chief deputy said from what they learned about Jett, he was an avid outdoorsman and hunter. Duncan said Jett’s friends and family said that he would often leave his RV trailer at the Double Heart Ranch & RV Park and wander around in the woods for days at a time.

He added that people were concerned about Jett because it was not common for him to stay gone that long.

Jett’s body was found near a blackberry patch, and he had a bucket with him, Duncan said.

“We think he might have gone to pick blackberries when something like a heart attack happened,” Duncan said. “There were no signs of foul play.”

Pt. 1 Justice of the Peace John Cooper pronounced Jett dead and ordered an autopsy, Duncan said.

Jett’s death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

