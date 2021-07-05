The City of Tyler hosts annual Fourth of July celebration

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Last year the City of Tyler had to cancel their annual fireworks celebration because of COVID-19, but this year people are gathering back together to participate in the patriotic events.

The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department put on the annual July Fourth Celebration at Lindsey Park, which has been going on for decades according to Angela Bennis, Recreation Manager for the City of Tyler.

“Last year we did have to cancel our event because of COVID, so we are super excited to be out here this year. It’s really been our first big event that we’ve held since the beginning of 2020. We’re super excited to have families out, everyone to have a good time and celebrate,” Bennis said.

Families played frisbee, played on the playground, sat and enjoyed music and food. Ted Kamel with Ted Kamel Foods has been a vendor at the Tyler event since 1999 and has been coming with his family since about the 60′s.

“Coming out of COVID people realize just how blessed we are to have come to this country one-way shape or form, or to be born here,” Kamel said. “To celebrate what some men and women did hundreds of years ago, where they literally risked the farm and their lives for our independence.”

Destine Alford and her family got to the park early to get set up and enjoy the activities. She said they normally go to Shreveport for the fourth but decided to stay local this year.

“It’s really pretty much to celebrate our freedom. Celebrate our rights, what we have as humans, human beings,” Alford said. “We all have the right to be equal. We’re all one, so why not come enjoy together as one and celebrate, even though we don’t know each other it’s still fun to meet new people, to socialize and have fun while celebrating our freedom.”

