East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

The City of Tyler hosts annual Fourth of July celebration

Food vendors set up at the City of Tyler's annual Fourth of July event.
Food vendors set up at the City of Tyler's annual Fourth of July event.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Last year the City of Tyler had to cancel their annual fireworks celebration because of COVID-19, but this year people are gathering back together to participate in the patriotic events.

The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department put on the annual July Fourth Celebration at Lindsey Park, which has been going on for decades according to Angela Bennis, Recreation Manager for the City of Tyler.

“Last year we did have to cancel our event because of COVID, so we are super excited to be out here this year. It’s really been our first big event that we’ve held since the beginning of 2020. We’re super excited to have families out, everyone to have a good time and celebrate,” Bennis said.

Families played frisbee, played on the playground, sat and enjoyed music and food. Ted Kamel with Ted Kamel Foods has been a vendor at the Tyler event since 1999 and has been coming with his family since about the 60′s.

“Coming out of COVID people realize just how blessed we are to have come to this country one-way shape or form, or to be born here,” Kamel said. “To celebrate what some men and women did hundreds of years ago, where they literally risked the farm and their lives for our independence.”

Destine Alford and her family got to the park early to get set up and enjoy the activities. She said they normally go to Shreveport for the fourth but decided to stay local this year.

“It’s really pretty much to celebrate our freedom. Celebrate our rights, what we have as humans, human beings,” Alford said. “We all have the right to be equal. We’re all one, so why not come enjoy together as one and celebrate, even though we don’t know each other it’s still fun to meet new people, to socialize and have fun while celebrating our freedom.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaderick Willis (Source: Smith County Jail website)
1 of 2 suspects in fatal Tyler shooting incident at restaurant surrenders to authorities
Analysts are saying that lumber prices are starting to come down. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Lumber prices in East Texas begin to ease down
Carthage police officers arrest driver after investigation of shooting incident turns into vehicle pursuit
2021 Independence Day fireworks shows, events in East Texas
Marc Rider's vehicle.
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of investigator

Latest News

Church welcomes back members on July 4th, 2021
Church welcomes members back ‘home’ after fire destroyed a portion of building months ago
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in Rusk County early Sunday...
6 people injured in 2-vehicle wreck on US 259 in Rusk County
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary
Firefighters were battling a massive fire at a Philadelphia warehouse Sunday.
Baby boy dies in Lufkin house fire; 3 people suffer injuries