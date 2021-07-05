Aggie Park construction to begin this week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The beautification project of Aggie Park is set to begin July 6. The project will transform 20 acres in the heart of campus into enhanced outdoor spaces for study and relaxation, tailgating, entertainment and recreation for students and visitors.

Aggie Park comprises 20 acres situated between the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center, Houston Street, the John J. Koldus Building, and Throckmorton Street.

Plans include an outdoor student center and feature green spaces, multiple lakes, an amphitheater, and enhanced tailgating areas; funded solely through private donations to be raised by The Association of Former Students. In addition the park will have a new building operated by The Association of Former Students which will be programmed for year-round use and will provide flexible and functional space for Aggie Ring Day and other events.

Aggie Park is at the heart of Texas A&M football tailgating but due to ongoing construction, tailgating space will not be available for the 2021 season.

“I think making it prettier is nothing bad,” said Senior Texas A&M student Jordin Weinberg. “It does kind of bum me out we won’t be able to tailgate there this year.”

Kathryn Greenwade, Vice President of The Association of Former Students, says that while tailgating will be closed this year, the inconvenience will be worth it.

“It’s going to create a premier space where aggie network can gather for celebration, inspiration and reflection,” said Greenwade. “We’re excited to see all of the programs that will happen there and what a great addition its going to be to our campus.”

The park will be open 24 hours, 7 days a week for students and staff to enjoy the outdoors.

“I think we found throughout 2020 how important outdoor space is to our mental wellbeing and I think this is going to be another space that will give us a place where we can gather and we can have some distance from one another,” said Greenwade.

The park is expected to reopen in the summer of 2022.

