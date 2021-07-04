East Texas Now Business Break
Police searching for missing San Antonio teen

Iness Imelda Injiongo, 19, of San Antonio.
Iness Imelda Injiongo, 19, of San Antonio.(San Antonio Police Department)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Iness Imelda Injiong.

Police say Injiong is a 19 year-old black female. She stands 5′0″ feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Police also say she has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability.

She was last seen in the at 1:17 AM on Saturday (7/3) at 200 North Comal in San Antonio on foot. She was wearing her hair in 5 braided corn rolls, multiple colored tank top and black shorts with white stripes on each side.

Law enforcement officials believe this endangered missing person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

