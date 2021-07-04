Police searching for missing San Antonio teen

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Iness Imelda Injiong.

Police say Injiong is a 19 year-old black female. She stands 5′0″ feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Police also say she has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability.

She was last seen in the at 1:17 AM on Saturday (7/3) at 200 North Comal in San Antonio on foot. She was wearing her hair in 5 braided corn rolls, multiple colored tank top and black shorts with white stripes on each side.

Law enforcement officials believe this endangered missing person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

