East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Church welcomes members back “home” after fire destroyed a portion of building months ago

Church welcomes back members on July 4th, 2021
Church welcomes back members on July 4th, 2021(for all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON , Texas (KTRE) - Chesswood Baptist Church welcomed the community back to their facility for Sunday service., despite the fire that burned most of the building down three months ago.

Richard Hagler said he attended services with his church at a nearby hotel the past few months, is thrilled to be back.

“It’s like you know being on vacation you go to a motel, and you have a good time while you’re there, but all the sudden you want to be back home. So, we are glad to be back home,” Richard Hagler said.

Home, how most church attendees referred to the building. Pastor Howard says despite the challenging month, they felt determined to still meet for service.

“I haven’t missed a service. We’ve been operating elsewhere but I’m delighted to be home!” Pastor Howard Daniel Jr said.

And Howard says the fourth of July reopening date is no coincidence.

“We were pushing for the fourth of July because that’s America’s independence,” Pastor Howard said. “We feel like we are more independent now that we’re back home in our facility.”

The church admits that they still have a long way to go in terms of renovations. But that does not take away from today’s accomplishment.

We have a very nice church. I’m proud to be back at it and I’m proud to be a part of it,” Richard Hagler said.

The church will continue to meet in a small room for service as repairs continue. Members say their goal is to have all the renovations completed by December 25, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaderick Willis (Source: Smith County Jail website)
1 of 2 suspects in fatal Tyler shooting incident at restaurant surrenders to authorities
Analysts are saying that lumber prices are starting to come down. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Lumber prices in East Texas begin to ease down
Marc Rider's vehicle.
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of investigator
Nancy Motes
Judge awards victims in Rangerette kidnapping $575K
2021 Independence Day fireworks shows, events in East Texas

Latest News

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in Rusk County early Sunday...
6 people injured in 2-vehicle wreck on US 259 in Rusk County
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary
Firefighters were battling a massive fire at a Philadelphia warehouse Sunday.
Baby boy dies in Lufkin house fire; 3 people suffer injuries
Carthage police officers arrest driver after investigation of shooting incident turns into vehicle pursuit