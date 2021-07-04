Carthage police officers arrest driver after investigation of shooting incident turns into vehicle pursuit

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - After the investigation of a shooting incident near the intersection of Tulsa and Troy streets turned into a vehicle pursuit Saturday night, Carthage police officers arrested the vehicle’s driver.

According to Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith, CPD received a 911 call about a disturbance near the intersection of Tulsa and Troy streets at 8:43 p.m. Saturday. Dispatch also received several follow-up calls stating that shots had been fired.

“The first officer on the scene was told the subjects involved left the scene in a silver Cadillac,” Smith said. “At this time, officers heard shots being fired to the west, and officers observed a silver Cadillac leaving at a high rate of speed.”

Smith said the vehicle pursuit ended on FM 699 at Murvaul Creek.

Dominic Collins, the driver of the vehicle, and his passenger both had superficial gunshot wounds, Smith said. Both individuals were taken to UT Health -Carthage by EMS personnel. After Collins was treated for his injuries, Carthage PD officers arrested him for evading arrest with a vehicle, Smith said.

Smith said Carthage police officers secured the scene near the intersection of Tulsa and Troy streets with the help of light apparatus from the Carthage Fire Department. He added that the Panola County Sheriff’s Office assisted as well.

Evidence, photographs, and statements were gathered at the scene, Smith said.

“This incident is still under investigation at this time,” Smith said. “Anyone with information can call (903) 693-3866 and speak to an officer.”

