Baby boy dies in Lufkin house fire; 3 people suffer injuries

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 10-month-old baby boy died in a house fire on Lonestar Road late Saturday night, and three people were injured according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said that ACSO Communications received a 911 call about a fire in the 600 block of Lone Star Road in Lufkin.

Lenderman said the baby has been identified as Arerelio Malpica.

Carlos Malpica, the child’s 22-year-old, was airlifted to LSU Shreveport for treatment of severe burns, Lenderman said. Adrian Silva, the baby’s 23-year-old mother was taken to Woodland Heights Medical Center because she was having difficulty breathing. Israel Lopez, 21, was taken to CHI Memorial for treatment of a cut.

Lenderman said that the cause and the origin of the fire are unknown at this time. Fire Marshal Wesley Mask was contacted, and he is investigating.

A justice of the peace ordered that an autopsy be performed on Arerelio.

The family requested All Families Funeral Home.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.