Amarillo Gun Club hosts six-day Texas State Trap Shoot, second largest competition in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Gun Club’s Texas State Trap Shoot kicked off day five of six. Saturday’s event, the Texas State Singles Championship, featured 260 shooters and 14 traps. Each shooter fired at 200 singles targets, looking to hit the most for the trophy and title.

The Texas State Trap Shoot is the second largest in Texas held at the number one ranked trap club. The tournament runs every other year and brings 1.2 to 1.4 million dollars in economic revenue to Amarillo. It’s a fun, competitive event for shooters all across the country, and if they compete in every competition, then they shoot a total of 1,400 shells in six days.

“What I like most about it is everyone is helpful. Everybody is kind and nice, and if you ask them a question they’ll definitely tell you,” said 11-year-old Gunnar Frank from Yoakum, TX.

“It’s a prestigious event. There is some great competition here, so if you win here you beat some of the best. I just like to see the new young shooters coming up. I remember when I was 16 and I used to pull targets for the Olympic team back in ’66, so I’ve been around it for a long time,” said Jim Copsey, Veteran All-American and Texas State Trap Shoot Vet Doubles Champion.

RESULTS (name, class, score)

Champion - Patrick Hopson, AA, 200

Runnerup - Dalton Jennings, A, 199

AA Winner - Douglas Briggs, 199

A Winner - Nicklaus Duke, 199

B Winner - Gary Old, 196

C Winner - Dale Burson, 191

D Winner - Dana Geisdorf, 187

LDI Winner - Jennifer Rutger, 195

LDII Winner - Yaani Mai Gaddy, 198

SJ Winner - Cooper Caswell, 198

JR Winner - Gentry Salyer, 197

JRG Winner - Palmer Duke, 199

SBVT Winner - Bud Taylor, 199

VT Winner - Jerry Dwyer, 198

SV Winner - Joe Altom, 195

