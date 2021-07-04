6 people injured in 2-vehicle wreck on US 259 in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Six people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred at the intersection of US Highway 259 and FM 918 in Rusk County early Sunday morning.

According to a post on the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, CCVFD units were dispatched to the intersection of US 259 and FM 918 at 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

“Fire unit arrived on scene to find two vehicles involved; all patients were out of the vehicles with six reporting injuries,” the Facebook post stated.

Four people were taken to an area hospital in private vehicles and CHRISTUS EMS took two other people to an area hospital as well, the Facebook post stated. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Source: Crims Chapel VFD Facebook page (Crims Chapel VFD Facebook page)

