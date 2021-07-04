East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

6 people injured in 2-vehicle wreck on US 259 in Rusk County

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in Rusk County early Sunday...
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in Rusk County early Sunday morning. (Source: Crims Chapel VFD Facebook page)(Crims Chapel VFD Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Six people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred at the intersection of US Highway 259 and FM 918 in Rusk County early Sunday morning.

According to a post on the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, CCVFD units were dispatched to the intersection of US 259 and FM 918 at 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

“Fire unit arrived on scene to find two vehicles involved; all patients were out of the vehicles with six reporting injuries,” the Facebook post stated.

Four people were taken to an area hospital in private vehicles and CHRISTUS EMS took two other people to an area hospital as well, the Facebook post stated. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Source: Crims Chapel VFD Facebook page
Source: Crims Chapel VFD Facebook page(Crims Chapel VFD Facebook page)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaderick Willis (Source: Smith County Jail website)
1 of 2 suspects in fatal Tyler shooting incident at restaurant surrenders to authorities
Analysts are saying that lumber prices are starting to come down. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Lumber prices in East Texas begin to ease down
Marc Rider's vehicle.
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of investigator
Nancy Motes
Judge awards victims in Rangerette kidnapping $575K
2021 Independence Day fireworks shows, events in East Texas

Latest News

State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary
Firefighters were battling a massive fire at a Philadelphia warehouse Sunday.
Baby boy dies in Lufkin house fire; 3 people suffer injuries
Carthage police officers arrest driver after investigation of shooting incident turns into vehicle pursuit
Nonprofit Organization hosts flag ceremony
Village Nac hosts summer fundraiser and flag ceremony