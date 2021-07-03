WEBXTRA: TASCA rededicates war memorial to remember veterans past, present

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Area Senior Citizens Association held a rededication event for their War Memorial. The memorial was made by Whitehouse graduate Joesph Mohr as part of his Eagle Scout project.

The memorial has names of those who have served who are close to people from East Texas. They hope this event inspires others to share their stories of veterans close to them as well as honor those on the 4th of July.

TASCA is asking those who would like to have a plaque made for the memorial to contact that them and pay $100 for the plaque.

