WEBXTRA: East Texans get closer look at planes during Day 2 of Rose City Air Fest

By Justin Honore
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Day 2 of Rose City Airfest allowed citizens to view planes up close

On Saturday, many people got the opportunity to view some of the planes that participated in Friday’s air show up close and personal at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

All types of planes were on display from WWII-era bombers to modern-day fighter jets. People got the chance to take photos as well as climb inside and look at some of these planes. Some even had the chance to buy a ticket to ride in an old biplane around the city.

Several planes will be on display again tomorrow at the Tyler Pounds Airport from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 for ages 12 and up, $7 for ages 5 to 11.

