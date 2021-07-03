Upshur County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of investigator

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office shared news Friday evening about the loss of one of their own.

CID Investigator Marc Rider collapsed shortly after arriving home from work Thursday evening, the post said on the sheriff’s Facebook page. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Rider is survived by his wife and two children.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

