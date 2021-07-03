East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Overcast skies to start the day but by mid-morning we should start to see some sunshine across East Texas. Morning showers and thundershowers should come to an end this afternoon. We’ll be looking at partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon hours. Highs today in the upper 80s and low 90s. Dew point temperatures are lower today so it won’t feel quite as oppressive out there and feels like temps will be lower. Tonight, we cool down into the low 70s with mostly clear skies. The Fourth of July forecast looks great! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s. A few isolated showers could be possible, but I think most of us stay dry tomorrow. Very similar conditions for Monday, but rain chances are at a 40%, before great chances for rain arrive later in the week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaderick Willis and Dycorrian Lofton are wanted in connection with the shooting death of Tylsha...
Tyler Police get assists from U.S. Marshals, Jacksonville PD in restaurant shooting manhunt
Fatal crash in Harrison County on Tuesday.
Tuesday morning crash in Harrison County kills Gilmer man
David Harris, 51, of Prairieville, La.
FBI agent accused of child sex crime in Tyler
Jose Miguel Alfaro, 36, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s team arrested an Athens man Thursday night...
Athens man accused of having 150 child porn videos on phone
William Ivie (Source: Van Zandt County Jail)
Henderson County man takes 10-year plea for killing 2 in crash

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 7-3-21
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Only a few showers/thundershowers possible for the holiday weekend. Few more possible on Monday.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Only a few showers/thundershowers possible for the holiday weekend. Few more possible on Monday.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Few showers/thundershowers in the morning over southern areas, then most end by PM.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips