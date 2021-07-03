East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Mark In Texas History: Ezekiel Airship precedes Wright Bros.’ attempt at flight

Ezekiel Airship
Ezekiel Airship(KLTV)
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Before the Wright Brothers took to the air, a Baptist minister attempted to take to the air here in East Texas.

Burell Cannon was a Baptist minister and inventor. In 1902, Cannon led some investors in Pittsburg to create the Ezekiel Airship. It was modeled after a description in the Biblical book of Ezekiel.

Burrell Cannon
Burrell Cannon(KLTV)

The ship had large, fabric-covered wings and was powered by an engine that turned four sets of paddles.

A replica of the airship was put on permanent display at the Northeast Texas Rural Heritage Museum in Pittsburg in 2017.

Four people, sworn to secrecy, saw it fly.

After that, Cannon decided to take Ezekiel on the road for more investors. He was on the way to the World’s Fair in Saint Louis when Ezekiel met its demise.

Ezekiel Airship
Ezekiel Airship(KLTV)

“He got as far as Texarkana. He was on a side rail there, and there was a big wind that came through, blew it off and destroyed the airship.”

A second model crashed in 1913 and Cannon gave up the project.

A marker was erected at the site of that first takeoff in 1976 and is on Fulton Street at the intersection of South Market Street in Pittsburg.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaderick Willis and Dycorrian Lofton are wanted in connection with the shooting death of Tylsha...
Tyler Police get assists from U.S. Marshals, Jacksonville PD in restaurant shooting manhunt
Jaderick Willis (Source: Smith County Jail website)
1 of 2 suspects in fatal Tyler shooting incident at restaurant surrenders to authorities
Fatal crash in Harrison County on Tuesday.
Tuesday morning crash in Harrison County kills Gilmer man
Nancy Motes
Judge awards victims in Rangerette kidnapping $575K
Marc Rider's vehicle.
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of investigator

Latest News

Volunteer Central: Organizations in need of helping hands for July 1-7
KLTV launches summer fan drive with community partners.
KLTV and partners launch summer fan drive
The Dean Keener Crim Home is Kilgore's oldest standing house.
Mark In Texas History: Dean Keener Crim Home Kilgore’s oldest standing house
2021 Independence Day fireworks shows, events in East Texas