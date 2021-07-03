East Texas Now Business Break
Harrison County 911 temporarily down due to lightning strike

(WTVG)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the courthouse has been struck by lightning.

Though no fire was reported due to the strike, it did knock out the 911 dispatch and phone lines temporarily. 911 calls are being routed to the location nearest you at the time of your call. The agencies will then contact the sheriff’s office for dispatching, when needed.

The sheriff’s office says that they have been assured the issue will be addressed quickly and corrected as soon as possible. Watch this story and their Facebook page for updates.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

