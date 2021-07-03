American Cancer Society starts fundraising for next year’s relay for life event

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - They say one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and that was experienced Friday at the ‘Christmas in July’ garage sale.

The American Cancer Society is starting early this year to raise funds for its annual Relay For Life event. This event is not until April, but volunteer Rhonda Tripp said it is never too early to start raising money for cancer research.

“We’ve started early this year just because there’s so many things going on. COVID has hit everybody so hard, so we’re trying to make the money that we can anyway we can,” Tripp said.

Angelina County relay for life team has seen the disastrous effects cancer brings.

“We have been affected greatly by cancer.” Tripp said. “I know for a while there it was almost every year I was attending a funeral for a staff member.”

Tripp herself is a survivor of blood cancer. She says she must take medication every day to ensure she will not need a transplant.

“When I was first diagnosed, I was told this is the medication, this is your silver bullet. This is the only thing that is going to work. But because of the research that has happened within the last few years I now have another medication that I can go to,” Tripp said.

Tripp started volunteering with the American Cancer Society before she was diagnosed. Her experience since her diagnosis has helped to motivate these efforts even more.

“I know firsthand that funding that research will be a tremendous benefit for people with different cancers,” Tripp said.

Angelina County Relay For Life teams hopes people will get involved and volunteer. They encourage people to donate to cancer research if they have the ability.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.