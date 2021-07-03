1 of 2 suspects in fatal Tyler shooting incident at restaurant surrenders to authorities

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, one of the two suspects in a fatal shooting incident at a restaurant that left one woman dead and two men injured turned himself in to authorities.

Jaderick Willis, 21, of Jacksonville, is still being held in the Smith County jail on a first-degree murder charge. His bond amount has been set at $750,000.

Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, 22, also of Jacksonville, is still at large. A first-degree murder warrant has been issued for Lofton, and his bond amount was preset at $750,000.

Dycorrian Lofton (Source: Tyler police) (KLTV)

According to a press release, Lofton is to be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Tyler Police Department detectives worked through the night and all day Saturday tracking down leads after the shooting incident occurred on June 23.

“On June 25th at approximately 11:30 p.m., Tyler Police officers responded to New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris at 3709 Troup Hwy on report of a shooting,” a previous update stated. “Witnesses stated that several people had been shot and there were multiple shooters.”

According to police, the woman shot and killed was identified as 46-year-old Tylsha Brown of Katy, Texas. The two men who were also shot, 21-year-old Jaderick Willis and 20-year-old Jalen Cavitt, are in stable condition.

The incident was reported at 11:30 p.m. at 3709 Troup Hwy. in a parking lot shared by several businesses. This is just south of SSE Loop 323.

If anyone has video of the incident or information about Lofton’s whereabouts, they urged to call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.

