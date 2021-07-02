East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Tyler animal adoption fees waived to assist CASA

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke to Shawn Markman, manager of the Tyler animal shelter, about pet adoption fees being waived if a backpack donation is made for CASA, (Court Appointed Special Advocates).

For the month of July, Tyler Animal Services will waive adoption fees when a backpack with five school supply items is donated.

The donations will be helping children in the foster kids system through CASA for Kids of East Texas. Adoption fees are usually $80 for cats and $120 for dogs.

You can fill out an application online to adopt a pet at the City of Tyler website, and find out more about how to donate or volunteer at the CASA for Kids of East Texas website.

