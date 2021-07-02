East Texas Now Business Break
WATCH: Dr. Ed Dominguez, Dr. Theresa Patton discuss hot flashes, delta variant, and vaccines for children

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Ed Dominguez, an infectious disease specialist, and Dr. Theresa Patton, an OB-GYN, joined East Texas Now to answer viewer questions about COVID-19.

Dr. Patton said the current recommendation for receiving a vaccine after surgery is not to wait, however, it is not advised to be vaccinated a couple of days before surgery because some people react to the shot with a fever that could cause surgery to be postponed.

Dr. Ed said symptoms for the delta variant and COVID-19 are similar, with the difference of more gastrointestinal issues reported as more common with the delta variant.

Dr. Patton said she has not seen reports of hot flashes being connected to the vaccine as a cause, and recommended women experiencing this to speak with their doctor.

Dr. Ed said the number needed to reach herd immunity is now much higher with the delta variant now a factor and he advised getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

