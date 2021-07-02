Tyler Police get assists from U.S. Marshals, Jacksonville PD in restaurant shooting manhunt

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is getting some outside support in the hunt for two suspects believed to be responsible for a fatal shooting at a Tyler restaurant last week.

Andy Erbaugh, public information officer for the Tyler Police Department, confirmed that the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force is now lending their services, meaning local, state and federal law enforcement are now involved in the manhunt. Erbaugh noted that the Marshal Service has access to resources that will be helpful in this search.

Additionally, Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams confirmed his department is working closely with Tyler Police given that the two suspects, Jaderikc Willis, 21, and Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, 22, are both from Jacksonville. Their involvement in the shooting which began outside New Orleans Flavored Daquiris led to the death of Tylsha Brown, 45, of Katy. Williams said detectives have been assigned the case and patrol officers notified about the fugitives.

