East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler Police get assists from U.S. Marshals, Jacksonville PD in restaurant shooting manhunt

Jaderick Willis and Dycorrian Lofton are wanted in connection with the shooting death of Tylsha...
Jaderick Willis and Dycorrian Lofton are wanted in connection with the shooting death of Tylsha Brown, of Katy.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is getting some outside support in the hunt for two suspects believed to be responsible for a fatal shooting at a Tyler restaurant last week.

Andy Erbaugh, public information officer for the Tyler Police Department, confirmed that the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force is now lending their services, meaning local, state and federal law enforcement are now involved in the manhunt. Erbaugh noted that the Marshal Service has access to resources that will be helpful in this search.

Additionally, Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams confirmed his department is working closely with Tyler Police given that the two suspects, Jaderikc Willis, 21, and Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, 22, are both from Jacksonville. Their involvement in the shooting which began outside New Orleans Flavored Daquiris led to the death of Tylsha Brown, 45, of Katy. Williams said detectives have been assigned the case and patrol officers notified about the fugitives.

Previous reporting:

Tyler police on the hunt for restaurant shooting suspects

Police ID suspect in weekend murder at Tyler restaurant

‘There’s no sense to be made of it:’ Witness recalls Tyler shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Harris, 51, of Prairieville, La.
FBI agent accused of child sex crime in Tyler
Monticello Plant Implosion
Former Monticello Power Plant in Titus County imploded
Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
Jaderick Willis, 21, of Jacksonville
Arrest warrant issued for second suspect in Tyler restaurant murder
Tylsha Brown
‘There’s no sense to be made of it:’ Witness recalls Tyler shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Latest News

Jose Miguel Alfaro, 36, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s team arrested an Athens man Thursday night...
Athens man accused of having 150 child porn videos on phone
Fatal crash in Harrison County on Tuesday.
Tuesday morning crash in Harrison County kills Gilmer man
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Nathalie Emmanuel, left, and Vin Diesel in a...
The Stew Review: Ninth “Fast & Furious” movie equal parts exciting, absurd
Source: Office of the Governor Facebook page
Abbott announces expansion of Optimus Steel, LLC facility in Orange County