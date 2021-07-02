East Texas Now Business Break
Tuesday morning crash in Harrison County kills Gilmer man

Fatal crash in Harrison County on Tuesday.
Fatal crash in Harrison County on Tuesday.(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tuesday morning single-vehicle crash killed the vehicle’s driver.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Transportation, at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday, DPS troopers responded to a crash on CR-4419, approximately six miles north of the city of Longview in Harrison County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2006 Ford F-150, Jotham R. Suggs, 63, of Gilmer was traveling northbound on CR-4419 at an unsafe speed. Suggs lost control of the vehicle in a curve in the roadway. The vehicle traveled off the road and struck a tree. Suggs was pronounced at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

