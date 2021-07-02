Tuesday morning crash in Harrison County kills Gilmer man

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tuesday morning single-vehicle crash killed the vehicle’s driver.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Transportation, at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday, DPS troopers responded to a crash on CR-4419, approximately six miles north of the city of Longview in Harrison County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2006 Ford F-150, Jotham R. Suggs, 63, of Gilmer was traveling northbound on CR-4419 at an unsafe speed. Suggs lost control of the vehicle in a curve in the roadway. The vehicle traveled off the road and struck a tree. Suggs was pronounced at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

