Push to require dating violence education in Texas schools stalled this legislative session

By Matt Zdun
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas lawmakers gave their approval to Senate Bill 1109, which would have required public schools to teach students about dating violence, family violence and child abuse at least once in middle school or junior high and twice in high school.

“I started looking into the requirements of the Texas education system and finding that there was zero requirement for kids in Texas to receive any level of instruction on dating violence, domestic violence or child abuse,” Ronnie Morris, the assistant chief of police in Grand Prairie, told KWTX.

Morris worked with state Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, to write SB 1109 after he responded to a call two decades ago in which 16-year-old Christine Blubaugh of Grand Prairie was murdered by her boyfriend.

“The statistics show that over 80% of parents are not having these conversations with their kids, so their kids aren’t receiving this at home,” Morris said.

“They’re not getting it at school; they are completely defenseless if they were to find themselves in an abusive relationship,” he said.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 1 in 8 high school students in the U.S. experienced dating violence in 2019.

Earlier this month Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed the bill saying that it touches on “important subjects” but “fails to recognize the right of parents to opt their children out of the instruction.”

Morris told KWTX he is willing to work with the bill’s author and add an option for parents to opt out if the governor puts the bill on the agenda for an upcoming special session.

“It received overwhelming bipartisan support in the Senate and the House; I never dreamed it would turn into something controversial or political,” he said.

Lawmakers will meet on Thursday for the first of at least two expected special sessions.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

