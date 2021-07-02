Palestine police looking for man who robbed Kroger Thursday
He gave the clerk a threatening note, police say
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A man robbed Kroger in Palestine on Thursday morning, and police are asking for the public’s assistance locating the suspect.
The robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. at 325 E. Spring St. Employees told police that a man, either white or Hispanic, approached the customer service desk and slid a handwritten note to the clerk. The note said, “Give me all the money or I will start shooting.”
Approximately $1600 was given to the suspect, who then left the store and ran toward Mallard St., police say.
He was wearing a black and blue North Face jacket, black pants, and a black mask. Officers also located a possible suspect vehicle driving the wrong way on Mallard St. It then turned onto Avenue A. It was a gray 4-door Pontiac sedan with black wheels.
Anyone who has any information about the robbery is asked to call the Palestine Police Department at 903-731-2254 or Anderson Co. Crime Stoppers at 903-729-8477.
