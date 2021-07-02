East Texas Now Business Break
Palestine firefighter saves cat stuck in tree, continues animal rescue ‘challenge’

Danny the cat was 30' up a tree for three days, its owner said.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - We have all heard the old stories about valiant firemen rescuing cats from trees, though many of us have never really seen it happen.

It actually happened in Palestine this week when a woman, desperate for help, called the fire department. She told them that her cat, Danny, had been stuck in a tree for three days.

Firefighters arrived and saw Danny in the tree and out on a long limb.

“Crews used an extension ladder off of Ladder 1 and retrieved poor Danny from the tree safely and returned him to his owner,” the fire department shared on social media. “From Snakes to cats, PFD firemen do whatever it takes for its community on the daily, and that’s what makes Palestine Fire Department your choice for the “who did it better " contest on KLTV 7 Facebook page!”

The post refers to recent events which Palestine fire and police shared about snake rescues on their respective social media pages. First the fire department removed a live snake from a family’s car, and then the police shared their own post about removing a snake from inside a business. We called the challenge “who did it better?” when we at KLTV covered the story.

“Together we (police and fire) do whatever it takes for our citizens in Palestine,” they added

Now East Texans await the next animal rescue in Palestine; who will it be this time?

