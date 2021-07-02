East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Grab the umbrella and keep it handy today.  Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be off and on through the day, focused along a weak cold front moving through East Texas.  Rain could be heavy at times, but some areas may only see a few sprinkles.  Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon and will be warmer in areas that don’t see much rain.  Most of the rain comes to an end this evening, but a few showers and thunderstorms could linger through tomorrow in southern counties.  Most of tomorrow’s rain will mainly be early in the day with some clearing by late afternoon and evening.  Only a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Sunday for the Independence Day holiday, then better rain chances return to the forecast early next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Harris, 51, of Prairieville, La.
FBI agent accused of child sex crime in Tyler
Monticello Plant Implosion
Former Monticello Power Plant in Titus County imploded
Jaderick Willis, 21, of Jacksonville
Arrest warrant issued for second suspect in Tyler restaurant murder
Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
Tylsha Brown
‘There’s no sense to be made of it:’ Witness recalls Tyler shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 7-2-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 7-2-21
More rain expected on Friday. Lesser chances on Saturday. only a few possible on Sunday.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
More rain expected on Friday. Lesser chances on Saturday. only a few possible on Sunday.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Increasing chances for showers/thundershowers on Friday.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips