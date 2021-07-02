East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man dies after fleeing Amarillo police, striking a tree

By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a man died after the vehicle he was driving collided with a tree this morning.

Officials said an officer attempted to make a traffic stop at 9:52 a.m. near the area of SW 3rd Avenue and McMasters Street.

The driver of the Ford Crown Victoria initially stopped but then sped off as the officer approached the vehicle, according to police.

The officer pursued but chose to stop due to the suspect’s “erratic driving.”

Police said the vehicle spun out at SW 3rd Avenue and Georgia Street, then continued onto north Alabama Street.

The suspect vehicle clipped another vehicle at NW 4th Avenue and Alabama Street before striking a tree.

APD said the driver, identified as a 33-year-old man, died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Harris, 51, of Prairieville, La.
FBI agent accused of child sex crime in Tyler
Monticello Plant Implosion
Former Monticello Power Plant in Titus County imploded
Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
Jaderick Willis, 21, of Jacksonville
Arrest warrant issued for second suspect in Tyler restaurant murder
Tylsha Brown
‘There’s no sense to be made of it:’ Witness recalls Tyler shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
4th of July safety
WebXtra: Ways to stay safe on 4th of July
The first-ever Rose City Airfest takes off today at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
WebXtra: Rose City Airfest prepares for takeoff
Michael Hart gives KLTV's Lexi Vennetti a tour of a WWII-era plane at the Rose City Airfest.
WebXtra: Rose City Airfest tour
James Hubbard will take over as Jacksonville's city manager in August.
Jacksonville City Council names James Hubbard as new city manager