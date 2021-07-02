Judge awards victims in Rangerette kidnapping $575K

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County woman convicted of kidnapping a Kilgore Rangerette in 2016 was ordered on Thursday to pay compensatory and punitive damages to the family.

Judge Alfonso Charles ordered Nancy Alice Motes, now 62, to pay Rangerettes Director Dana Blair and her daughter Alexa $400,000 in compensatory damages and $175,000 in punitive damages. Motes was charged with aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon against Alexa Blair, and aggravated kidnapping by deadly force against Dana Blair

According to the arrest affidavit, Motes, wearing a wig as a disguise, kidnapped Alexa from her home at gunpoint on Dec. 29, 2016.

In recounting her story to police, the warrant states that Alexa Blair confirmed Motes had taken her from her home at gunpoint, and stated that while she was in the vehicle, the suspect removed a wig, revealing blond hair.

Alexa stated that once Motes had her in her car they drove around for some time. While driving, Motes was throwing items out of the window of the car. Alexa said that they eventually ended up at a storage building and that Motes at one point choked her and that she passed out.

Alexa said that when she regained consciousness Motes was still there, but later left the storage building. Alexa said that once Motes left, she was able to remove the tape that she was bound with and got out of the storage building, the arrest warrant stated.

Officers later went to the home of Nancy Motes and spoke with her husband, who told them that his wife had left earlier that evening but had returned home about 30 minutes before their arrival. Investigators eventually found evidence and it was presented to a grand jury.

Motes pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping in 2019. She is serving a five-year prison sentence.

Related reading:

Kilgore College student safe after escaping accused kidnapper

Neighbors, citizens react to Rangerette kidnapping

Victims in Kilgore Rangerette kidnapping file lawsuit seeking up to $1 million against suspect

Warrant reveals details of December Kilgore Rangerette kidnapping at gunpoint

Father of kidnapped Rangerette addresses defendant in court

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.