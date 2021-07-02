Jacksonville City Council names James Hubbard as new city manager

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - During a special meeting, Jacksonville City Council on Friday unanimously approved the appointment of James Hubbard as the new city manager.

This appointment comes after the recent resignation announcement of current city manager, Greg Smith, who will continue serving in his current role until August 12. Hubbard has worked in local government for more than 12 years and currently serves as president of the Jacksonville Economic Development Organization (JEDCO). He has worked closely with City of Jacksonville Council and leadership on various projects throughout the city.

Hubbard’s previous local government experience includes work as the Parks Department head and assistant to the city manager for the City of Colleyville.

“We are extremely confident in Mr. Hubbard’s ability to help lead Jacksonville forward. James has proven his commitment to Jacksonville and has been unwavering in his support for our residents, business owners and the betterment of our community,” said Mayor Randy Gorham.

Hubbard has lived in Jacksonville with his family since joining JEDCO in 2017.

“Serving the citizens and employees of Jacksonville in this expanded role is the honor of a lifetime. Words cannot express my appreciation for the JEDCO Board. Their support over the past three-anda-half years, and throughout this transition, has made today’s announcement possible. I look forward to supporting the City Council and truly believe Jacksonville’s best days are yet to come,” Hubbard said.

