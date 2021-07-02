East Texas Now Business Break
Henderson County man takes 10-year plea for killing 2 in crash

William Ivie (Source: Van Zandt County Jail)
William Ivie (Source: Van Zandt County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Trinidad man has accepted a 10-year prison sentence in connection to a 2019 wreck in which two people were killed and two injured.

William Dewayne Ivie, 53, pleaded guilty Thursday to two charges of manslaughter and two charges of aggravated assault in Van Zandt County Judge Chris Martin’s court.

Ivie was involved in a wreck in October of 2019. According to the crash report, Ivie was driving a Chevy pickup south on State Highway 19, just north of Canton, when he crossed into the northbound lanes and hit a Mitsubishi Endeavor. Ivie then struck a Chevy Equinox head on.

The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox, identified as 37-year-old Sandy Reed, and a passenger, identified as 46-year-old Kesha Ivey, both from Sulphur Springs, were killed in the crash.

According to court testimony, Ivie likely fell asleep when he crossed into the oncoming lane. Ivie’s attorney said Ivie had been driving for about 14 hours when the crash occurred.

According to the prosecutor Hillary Heisel, a marijuana pipe and marijuana were found in the vehicle but it is not known if they were instrumental in causing the crash. Heisel said a blood sample could not be taken due to Ivie’s condition at the time of the crash.

Previous story: 2 people killed in Van Zandt County crash

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

