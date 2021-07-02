East Texas Now Business Break
Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Showers and thundershowers will slowly decrease in coverage and intensity through the evening hours with only a few possible overnight. A few heavier showers/thundershowers will be possible in the morning hours with most expected to be over Deep East Texas as the cold front moves over that part of our area. For our Saturday, a few showers/thundershowers are possible early, then only a very slight chance during the day. Partly Cloudy Skies are expected for both Saturday and Sunday with highs near 90 degrees. There is, however, a chance for a few PM showers/thundershowers on Independence Day, but they should be very widely scattered. Increased chances for showers/thundershowers again on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday before the chances slowly diminish by the end of next week. Overall, temperatures should remain slightly below seasonal averages through the next 6-7 days. Have a safe 4th of July Weekend.

