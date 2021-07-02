Double-berry individual trifles by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This dessert is a handy way to use your summer berries; it’s easy to make and take to a picnic if you serve it in jars with lids and store it in your cooler.

Double Berry Trifle

Ingredients

one angel food cake from your favorite bakery, cut into cubes with a serrated knife

fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced

one recipe blueberry compote (or blueberry jam from the store)

fresh whipped cream

toasted walnuts or pecans

Method:

In a mason jar or your container of choice, layer chunks of cake, then compote, then whipped cream, then berries, then more cake, then compote, then top with more whipped cream. Top with chopped toasted nuts, if desired.

